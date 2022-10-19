Comerica Bank Acquires 135,201 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 912.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 78,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

