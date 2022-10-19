Comerica Bank Acquires 1,814 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.09.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.24. 3,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,985. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

