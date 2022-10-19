Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.19. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

