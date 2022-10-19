Comerica Bank Buys 10,682 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

