Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.