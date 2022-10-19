Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.39, for a total value of $7,156,861.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,327,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

