Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. 14,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,420. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

