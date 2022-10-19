Comerica Bank Purchases 11,102 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

VMC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,698. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

