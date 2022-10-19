Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Down 7.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.74 and last traded at $69.05. 59,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,250,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

