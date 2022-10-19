Comparing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 181.56 -$19.13 million ($0.38) -1.39 Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 9.42 -$8.78 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,563.70% -33.63% -32.49% Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,276.25% -144.48% -104.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.