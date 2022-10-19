Comparing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A NCS Multistage -1.89% -5.55% -4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.64 -$42.42 million N/A N/A NCS Multistage $118.50 million 0.52 -$4.73 million ($1.07) -23.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $27.42, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Summary

ProFrac beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products. The company also provides tracer diagnostics services for well completion and reservoir characterization that utilize downhole chemical and radioactive tracers. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.