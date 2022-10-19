Comparing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.34 $103.33 million $0.08 50.76 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TETRA Technologies and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.10%.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.