CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 51,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,408. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 130,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $679,832.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,786.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,908,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,610.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 130,989 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $679,832.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,080,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,786.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,424 shares of company stock valued at $750,784 and have sold 1,007,101 shares valued at $5,795,497. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 80.7% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 9.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

