CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

CONMED Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 403,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,587. CONMED has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

