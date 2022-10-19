ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

