ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 17,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.14. 47,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.