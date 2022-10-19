Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

