Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.68% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBH traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $202.87.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.