Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

M.D.C. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

