Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.70

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.70 and traded as low as $68.10. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 9,090,017 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,977,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,925,000 after acquiring an additional 400,351 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,130,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,042,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,710,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,824,000 after purchasing an additional 291,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 447,246 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.