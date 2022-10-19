Contrasting Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nauticus Robotics and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.53%. Nordson has a consensus target price of $270.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Nordson.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A -7.24% 0.33% Nordson 19.25% 23.66% 13.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Nordson $2.36 billion 5.25 $454.37 million $8.26 26.24

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordson beats Nauticus Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

