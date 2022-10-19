Contrasting University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanover Bancorp $52.02 million 2.67 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hanover Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

This table compares University Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hanover Bancorp 32.97% 18.04% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for University Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanover Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Summary

Hanover Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

