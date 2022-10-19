Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

CPRT opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. Copart has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86.

Shares of Copart are going to split on Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.