Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $0.12 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

