Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP opened at $0.12 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
