Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,836 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Core Scientific worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.03 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.18.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.45.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

