Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 12,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,583. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $100,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

