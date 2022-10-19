Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

CXB opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$430.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.05.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

