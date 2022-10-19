Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.