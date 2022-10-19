Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Performance

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,811. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

