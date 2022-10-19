Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Trading Up 0.6%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 14,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
