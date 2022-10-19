Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.90. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares.
Corvus Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
