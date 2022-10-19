Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

