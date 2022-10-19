Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,139. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

