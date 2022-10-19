Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 2331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $459,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

