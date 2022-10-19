Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Down 1.5%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

