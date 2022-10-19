Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COWN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

