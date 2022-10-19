Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 37,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

