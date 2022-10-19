Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,738 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 272.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,558. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.