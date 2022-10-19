Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 10,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 604,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

