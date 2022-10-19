Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 147,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392,821. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

