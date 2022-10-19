Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 6,829 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,269. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

