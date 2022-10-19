Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,538. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.