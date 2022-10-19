Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. City State Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.08 and a 200 day moving average of $310.48. The company has a market capitalization of $310.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

