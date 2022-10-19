Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 92,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,043. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.