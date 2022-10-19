Crewe Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.