Crewe Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RSP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.85. 62,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

