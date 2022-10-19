Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 1,191,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,092,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

