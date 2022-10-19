Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.83. 222,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

