Cronos Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $28.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007188 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

