Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.